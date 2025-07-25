Left Menu

PM Modi: A Decade of Leadership and Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches a significant milestone as the second-longest serving PM in independent India, following Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi's tenure as both the first non-Congress PM to do so and the longest-serving PM from a non-Hindi state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he marked 11 years in office, achieving the second-longest tenure of any Prime Minister in independent India. Dhami lauded Modi's leadership in establishing a new global identity for the nation, asserting he could well be termed the 'maker of New India.'

Prime Minister Modi reached this significant milestone by surpassing the record held by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Notably, Modi becomes the first non-Congress Indian Prime Minister to achieve such tenure length. Moreover, he stands as the longest-serving Prime Minister hailing from a non-Hindi state, having first taken office on May 26, 2014.

At age 74, Modi's leadership marks a historic chapter, bested only by Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership of 16 years in consecutive terms. Modi's past record as Gujarat's longest-serving Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 further underscores his enduring political career.

