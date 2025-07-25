Left Menu

RBI's Inflation and Growth Strategy: Insights from Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra discusses that future interest rate cuts will be guided by growth and inflation forecasts rather than current data. Speaking at the FE Modern BFSI Summit, he assured that RBI has additional measures beyond rate cuts to support the economy without creating asset bubbles.

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that future interest rate decisions will be based on growth and inflation projections rather than current figures. Speaking at the FE Modern BFSI Summit, he confirmed that RBI's tools extend beyond rate cuts to bolster the economy while avoiding asset bubbles.

Malhotra noted that RBI's recent 1 percentage point rate cut aligns with inflation cooling to 2.1%, fuelling further rate cut expectations. Nonetheless, he reiterated that monetary policy acts with a lag, focusing on key data projections up to a year ahead. Current data suggest further adjustments to CPI targets are likely.

He explained that RBI aims to boost credit growth, ensuring macroeconomic stability through regulatory measures. Additionally, he addressed concerns about industrial houses owning banks, stressing potential conflicts of interest despite capped voting rights under existing regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

