Left Menu

Sebi Cancels Registrations of 13 Defaulters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revoked the registrations of 13 investment advisory entities for failing to pay renewal fees. This measure aims to protect investors from the misuse of expired certificates. Despite losing registration, these advisers remain liable for past actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:55 IST
Sebi Cancels Registrations of 13 Defaulters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cancelled the registrations of 13 investment advisers after they failed to renew their certifications by paying the requisite fees. This decision is targeted at preventing the misuse of expired certificates to mislead uninformed investors.

According to Sebi, while the certificates are void, the entities involved will still be held accountable for any actions or inactions during their registration period. The list of entities losing registration includes several individual advisers as well as investment firms like VBS Investments and MG Funds.

This move comes under the Sebi (Investment Advisers) Regulation, which mandates that registered advisers pay a renewal fee every five years to maintain their certification with the regulatory body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025