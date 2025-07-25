High-Stakes Dialogue: Iran and Europe Tackle Sanctions

In a noteworthy development, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced a significant dialogue with European powers regarding sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear program. The discussions were described as serious, frank, and detailed, and both parties shared specific proposals.

Gharibabadi highlighted Iran's resolute position on pivotal issues, notably the controversial snapback sanctions mechanism. The deputy minister underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to its established principles.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to persist in consultations, aiming to address and potentially resolve these complex and pressing matters in future engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)