Madhya Pradesh Elevates Healthcare: CM Yadav Unveils Advanced Medical Facilities in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated cutting-edge CT Scan and MRI machines at Bhopal's government Hamidia Hospital, connected with Gandhi Medical College. During the ceremony, CM Yadav remarked that the newly installed machines represent more than just technological advancement; they symbolize the government's dedication to service, compassion, and the fulfillment of its promises.

Highlighting the top priority of providing convenient, affordable, and quality healthcare services, CM Yadav committed to improving the state's medical infrastructure. He noted that the new MRI machine, installed at Hamidia Hospital, is crucial for swift diagnostics, thus acting as a 'lifesaver' in urgent cases. His remarks underscored a vision of equipping every government hospital with modern diagnostic tools to enhance patient care.

The Chief Minister also announced that new medical colleges and hospitals are being set up under a novel PPP model, where 25 acres of land are provided at a nominal rate to institutions and investors. This initiative has already allocated land to four colleges and aims to improve healthcare services statewide. Additionally, air ambulance and helicopter services are operational, saving lives with prompt medical attention. Real improvements in healthcare, he stressed, hinge on effective policy implementation, which the state government is actively pursuing.

