India's First Cage-Free Poultry Training Facility Launches in Tamil Nadu
The inauguration of India's first environmentally controlled cage-free poultry training facility in Trichy aims to advance animal welfare and sustainable farming practices. Developed by a collaborative effort, the center will serve as a hub for research, training, and innovation in cage-free and free-range poultry production across India.
In a significant advancement for animal welfare and sustainable farming, India has inaugurated its first state-of-the-art cage-free poultry training facility in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The center, built through a team effort of multiple organizations, seeks to be a national hub for cage-free poultry practices.
The facility's opening led to a Training of Trainers program, which attracted experts from various institutions. Participating specialists included global figures in bird welfare and farm management. Particular focus was on the rising demand for cage-free eggs and the changing standards for welfare-friendly farming globally.
Future plans for the facility include serving as a launchpad for workshops, startup support, and rural livelihood development in India. Organizers of the initiative emphasized continuing the push towards an ethical cage-free ecosystem, aiming at both national and global standardization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
