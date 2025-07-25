Left Menu

Orient Cement Q1 profit rises multi-fold to Rs 205 cr; sales up at Rs 866 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:11 IST
Orient Cement Q1 profit rises multi-fold to Rs 205 cr; sales up at Rs 866 cr
Orient Cement Ltd, now part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 205.37 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.71 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements.

Its revenue from operations surged 24.44 per cent to Rs 866.47 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 696.26 crore in the year-ago period.

OCL's total expenses grew 12.4 per cent to Rs 724.28 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, climbed 23.7 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 868.64 crore.

After an open offer, the total shareholding of Adani Group increased to 72.66 per cent in the company.

"Pursuant to the said acquisition, the company has become a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements Limited with effect from June 18, 2025," it said.

On October 22, 2024, Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoter group and certain other shareholders to acquire 46.80 per cent of the shareholding of the company.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 252.90 apiece on BSE, down 1.50 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

