Mhadei row: Goa CM asks Karnataka govt to follow cooperative federalism

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has invoked the "cooperative federalism" principle while targeting the Karnataka government amid the Mhadei river water sharing dispute between the two states.

"They (Karnataka) speak about stopping the supply of vegetables or tourism inflow (to Goa). We never use such language. India can go forward with cooperative federalism. We are Indians first and Goans later," the chief minister told the legislative assembly on Friday after opposition leader Yuri Alemao claimed that Karnataka had threatened to stop vegetable supplies to Goa.

Goa and Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute over sharing the Mhadei river water. The BJP-ruled Goa has accused the Congress-governed Karnataka of planning to divert the river water by constructing two dams.

Sawant had said that the Goa government would file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for carrying out activities that are aimed at diverting the Mhadei river water.

After the House passed the demands for grants for agriculture, Sawant said Goa has reduced the horticulture import by 30-40 per cent, whereas horticulture commodities' export has gone up by 20 per cent.

He stated that the state-run Horticulture Corporation has been procuring vegetables and fruits from farmers in various states and selling them through stalls.

The chief minister mentioned about a young farmer, Varad Samant, who has been providing vegetables of Rs 50 lakh every year to the state horticulture department.

"I have met this young farmer who is in his 30s. He told me that he earns a net 60 per cent profit from the vegetable supply business," Sawant said.

He said the government has focused on the agriculture sector. Citing the Swayampurna Goa Scheme, he said millet production is being boosted.

Referring to the demands of the Opposition, the chief minister said, rather than increasing support price for various products, the government is contemplating the possibility of providing a hundred per cent subsidy to farmers involved in community farming.

"65,500 farmers are registered with the department. They are eligible for facilities like Krishi card and Kissan credit card. They can now walk into the bank and avail of loan up to Rs 1 lakh. If any bank refuses to lend, tell me. Because the guarantee of your loan is PM Modi's guarantee," he added.

