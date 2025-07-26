Dy CM Ajit Pawar reviews civic issues in Pune's Hinjewadi, promises swift action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted an early morning visit to the Hinjewadi area of Pune district on Saturday to review ongoing efforts to address pressing civic issues in the region. The visit was followed by a meeting with concerned officials.

The inspection follows the first spell of monsoon rains, which caused significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions in the Hinjewadi area, prompting local residents to raise concerns. Acting on directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and other senior officials were instructed to conduct weekly site visits and monitor the progress of remedial measures.

"Most of the problems in Hinjewadi have now been resolved, which the local residents themselves have acknowledged," said Pawar after the review. "To reach this point, we had to make some difficult decisions. While our intention is not to inconvenience anyone, resolving traffic congestion and waterlogging requires the removal of illegal constructions and encroachments. That work is currently underway."

Pawar added that the administration is working closely with various agencies and local public representatives. "We're getting full support, and this teamwork is crucial to bringing permanent solutions to the region's civic issues," he noted. The Deputy CM also announced that a similar review visit will be conducted in the Chakan area next week. "Finding long-term solutions to traffic and infrastructure challenges in Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas remains a top priority," he emphasised.

Further, in a post on X, he said "Today, a review meeting of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority was held in Pune in my presence. In this meeting, the compliance report of the meeting held on July 13, the roads being developed by PMRDA in the Hinjewadi IT Park area, PMR - Water Demand and Reservation Assessment, the Indrayani River and Pavana River pollution control projects, as well as the implementation of sewage disposal projects in the urban development center villages within the authority's area and the projects completed for inauguration were reviewed. Instructions were given to the concerned officials regarding further actions in this regard." Apart from this, Ajit Pawar also paid homage to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil War. "Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. We all remember the bravery of our armed forces during that war. I offer my heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and extend best wishes to all citizens on this day of national pride," he said. (ANI)

