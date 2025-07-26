Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Trigger High Alert at Mumbai Station and Ahmedabad Airport

A bomb threat at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus led to a thorough search, revealing no danger. This incident follows a similar hoax at Ahmedabad Airport. Both threats, originating from remote communications, activated intense security measures, involving police and bomb squads, with investigations ongoing.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A bomb threat at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday evening prompted an immediate and intense security reaction. Despite the heightened alert, the thorough search conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in collaboration with bomb disposal and dog squads found nothing suspicious at the premises.

Senior Inspector Sambhaji Katare confirmed a search was conducted following standard operating procedures. The threat originated from a call made from Assam to the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, leading to the registration of a case at Colaba Police station and ongoing investigations.

This incident mirrors an earlier hoax at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. On July 22, after receiving a menacing email, the airport activated its Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. Nevertheless, the threat was deemed non-specific, and all security checks by the CISF strategic units resulted in negative findings, ensuring uninterrupted airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

