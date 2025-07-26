India Honors Fallen Heroes on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Union Minister Jitendra Singh paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War as India marked the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Singh emphasized the nation's respect for the army's gallantry, highlighting events held nationwide to honor these heroes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings, remembering the bravery and sacrifice of the jawans who fought valiantly in the conflict. PM Modi noted that their sacrifices would inspire generations, while President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her heartfelt tributes on this solemn occasion.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates India's successful Operation Vijay and the conclusion of the Kargil War in 1999. The Indian armed forces regained control of lost territories, showcasing a calculated military strategy that involved political and diplomatic efforts, restricted to the Kargil-Siachen sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)