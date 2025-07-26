Left Menu

Udaipur Dental College Protest: Tragedy Unveils Allegations of Harassment

Protests erupted at a dental college in Udaipur following the death of a Kashmiri student alleging harassment. Students demanded justice, leading to the dismissal of two staff members. A police case was filed against them, as the student's family took her body back to Jammu and Kashmir for burial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:12 IST
A final year BDS student was found dead in the hostel room of her college in Udaipur, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, protests erupted at the Pacific Dental College and Hospital in Udaipur after a final-year student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in her hostel room, sparking allegations of mental harassment by the college staff.

Hundreds of students rallied throughout the day, demanding justice for their deceased peer. By the evening, consensus was reached between students, their families, and the university management. Two college employees were dismissed, and legal action was initiated. A case was registered after thorough discussions between the deceased's family and the university, in the presence of police.

The student's body was taken for postmortem before being released to her relatives, who transported her to her ancestral village. The student's father expressed shock, recounting she had been selected through a government scholarship. Accusations in a note left by the student put blame on staff members for arbitrary financial demands, stoking the students' protest further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

