Udaipur Dental College Protest: Tragedy Unveils Allegations of Harassment

In a shocking incident, protests erupted at the Pacific Dental College and Hospital in Udaipur after a final-year student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in her hostel room, sparking allegations of mental harassment by the college staff.

Hundreds of students rallied throughout the day, demanding justice for their deceased peer. By the evening, consensus was reached between students, their families, and the university management. Two college employees were dismissed, and legal action was initiated. A case was registered after thorough discussions between the deceased's family and the university, in the presence of police.

The student's body was taken for postmortem before being released to her relatives, who transported her to her ancestral village. The student's father expressed shock, recounting she had been selected through a government scholarship. Accusations in a note left by the student put blame on staff members for arbitrary financial demands, stoking the students' protest further.

(With inputs from agencies.)