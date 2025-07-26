PM Modi Boosts Tamil Nadu with Major Infrastructure Projects Amid 'Make in India' Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the success of Indian-made weapons during Operation Sindoor and reinforced India's 'Make in India' initiative. At a Tamil Nadu event, he launched several development projects, highlighted the India-UK FTA's economic benefits, and inaugurated infrastructure projects to spur trade and connectivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efficacy of Indian-made weapons in Operation Sindoor, attributing them to heightened security efforts against terrorism.
Speaking in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and highlighted the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which aims to bolster India's economic standing globally.
Inaugurating the advanced terminal at Thoothukudi Airport, Modi outlined infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, asserting significant benefits for trade, employment, and regional connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa's Big Leap in Infrastructure: Major Projects Approved
Controversial Curriculum Changes and Infrastructure Boost at Delhi University
Delhi's Underground Power Revolution: A Step Toward Smart Infrastructure
Village Fights Elements with Makeshift Funeral Arrangements Amid Infrastructure Woes
Political Tussle Erupts Over Karnataka Infrastructure Projects