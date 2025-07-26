PM Modi Boosts Tamil Nadu with Major Infrastructure Projects Amid 'Make in India' Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efficacy of Indian-made weapons in Operation Sindoor, attributing them to heightened security efforts against terrorism.

Speaking in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and highlighted the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which aims to bolster India's economic standing globally.

Inaugurating the advanced terminal at Thoothukudi Airport, Modi outlined infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, asserting significant benefits for trade, employment, and regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)