Delhi Court Overturns Discharge in Builder Office Shooting Case

The Delhi District Court has reversed an earlier order discharging notorious gangster Harsimran alias Badal and three others accused in a high-profile shooting incident at a builder's office in Majlis Park, Delhi.

Initially discharged by a magistrate court in July 2023, the case has been sent back for fresh arguments, following an appeal by the Delhi Police citing incomplete evidence review.

Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana criticized the trial court's reliance on disclosure statements, highlighting key identification evidence. Further inquiries are expected, including supplementary charges and additional call data records.

(With inputs from agencies.)