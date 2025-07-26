Left Menu

Delhi Court Overturns Discharge in Builder Office Shooting Case

The Delhi District Court has overturned the discharge of gangster Harsimran alias Badal and others in a case related to a shooting at a builder's office. The sessions court has ordered a fresh review of charges and allowed for a supplementary charge sheet to include crucial call data records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:15 IST
Delhi Court Overturns Discharge in Builder Office Shooting Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi District Court has reversed an earlier order discharging notorious gangster Harsimran alias Badal and three others accused in a high-profile shooting incident at a builder's office in Majlis Park, Delhi.

Initially discharged by a magistrate court in July 2023, the case has been sent back for fresh arguments, following an appeal by the Delhi Police citing incomplete evidence review.

Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana criticized the trial court's reliance on disclosure statements, highlighting key identification evidence. Further inquiries are expected, including supplementary charges and additional call data records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025