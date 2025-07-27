Smriti Irani Highlights Need for Women-Centric Urban Development
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani advocates for gender-equity ecosystems in urban development. At a We4Her Foundation event, she launched reports on gendered urban planning and green startups. Discussions emphasized gender-sensitive infrastructure and women's workforce participation, urging sector-wide collaboration for inclusive and safe cities for women.
- India
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Zubin Irani underscored the importance of creating gender-equity ecosystems as key to empowering women and preparing them for the future.
Addressing the We4Her Foundation's flagship event, she unveiled reports on gendered urban planning impacts and women-led green startups, emphasizing the need to prioritize women in developmental policies.
The event featured discussions among stakeholders including policymakers, corporates, and grassroots leaders on enhancing safety, accessibility, and inclusivity in urban design, urging broader collaboration for effective reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
