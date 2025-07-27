NTPC Green Energy Sparks Clean Energy Revolution in Bihar

NTPC Green Energy Limited is set to expand its clean energy footprint with new renewable and battery energy storage projects in Bihar. In a groundbreaking move, the company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited to advance its ambitions.

This strategic MoU targets the development of Battery Energy Storage Systems and renewable energy projects, which are crucial for the state's decarbonisation efforts and energy transition, NTPC Green Energy stated in an official release on Saturday.

The agreement was formalized by Sarit Maheswari, CEO of NTPC Green Energy, and Abdesh Kumar Singh, Director Technical of BSPGCL, witnessed by Bihar's Minister of Energy, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, alongside other dignitaries.