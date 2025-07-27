Tragic Farewell Unveiled on Instagram: Woman's Final Message Exposes Family Turmoil

A tragic incident unfolded as a constable's wife in Uttar Pradesh took her own life. The shocking event came to light after the deceased, Saumya Kashyap, posted a revealing video on Instagram.

In her video, Saumya alleged that her in-laws were coercing her husband into a second marriage. She also disclosed threats on her life by her brother-in-law, adding another layer of complexity and distress to her situation.

The police have reached out to Saumya's family, who are traveling from Mainpuri. Authorities are preparing to register a case following the family's complaint, aiming to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)