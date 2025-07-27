Left Menu

Tragic Farewell Unveiled on Instagram: Woman's Final Message Exposes Family Turmoil

Saumya Kashyap, the wife of an Uttar Pradesh constable, committed suicide, revealing family issues in an Instagram video. The video, posted before her death, alleged her in-laws were pushing for her husband's second marriage and her brother-in-law's threats. Police are awaiting a formal complaint to proceed with actions.

Updated: 27-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:18 IST
A tragic incident unfolded as a constable's wife in Uttar Pradesh took her own life. The shocking event came to light after the deceased, Saumya Kashyap, posted a revealing video on Instagram.

In her video, Saumya alleged that her in-laws were coercing her husband into a second marriage. She also disclosed threats on her life by her brother-in-law, adding another layer of complexity and distress to her situation.

The police have reached out to Saumya's family, who are traveling from Mainpuri. Authorities are preparing to register a case following the family's complaint, aiming to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

