P Chidambaram's Comments Stir Controversy Over Pahalgam Attack Allegations
Congress leader P Chidambaram accuses BJP of withholding information about the Pahalgam terror attack, sparking debate over the opposition's role in handling security issues. BJP responds by criticizing Congress for allegedly defending adversaries. As Parliament discusses Operation Sindoor, tensions rise over national security and leadership criticism.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader P Chidambaram has ignited controversy in political circles by questioning the BJP-led government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack. Chidambaram claims there's insufficient evidence proving the attackers originated from Pakistan, sparking a parliamentary debate over national security and political transparency.
Responding to Chidambaram's remarks, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and spokesperson Amit Malviya accused Congress of compromising national interests. They criticized the opposition for allegedly siding with adversaries during cross-border confrontations, spurring intense political jibes from both sides.
As Parliament deliberates Operation Sindoor, the backdrop is set with Congress leaders demanding clarity on the attack's aftermath. Accusations against the government for lacking decisive action and transparency continue amid heightened scrutiny of military responses and security strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
