Left Menu

Devotion and Democracy: Uttarakhand's Shravan Celebrations and Panchayat Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed for the state's prosperity during Shravan, a sacred Hindu month. Concurrently, he urged citizens to participate in crucial Panchayat elections, highlighting the importance of voter turnout for rural development. The elections, spanning two phases, conclude with vote counting on July 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:03 IST
Devotion and Democracy: Uttarakhand's Shravan Celebrations and Panchayat Elections
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his wife Geeta Dhami, offered prayers to Lord Mahadev during Shravan's third Monday, seeking prosperity for the state. Dhami emphasized prayers for devotees' wishes to be fulfilled through divine blessings and positive energy.

Shravan, one of the most revered months in the Hindu lunar calendar, spans from July 11 to August 9 this year. Each Monday is devoted to Lord Shiva, while Tuesdays honor Goddess Parvati. Highlighting the auspiciousness of the period, Dhami also appealed for participation in the second phase of the state's Panchayat elections.

The ongoing Panchayat elections, organized by the State Election Commission in Uttarakhand, are being conducted in 12 districts, excluding Haridwar. Emphasizing the elections' significance, Dhami noted that panchayats are vital for rural development. He urged all voters, particularly the youth, women, and seniors, to strengthen democracy by voting. The two-phase election process commenced on July 24, with the second phase happening today. Results will be tallied on July 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025