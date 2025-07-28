Devotion and Democracy: Uttarakhand's Shravan Celebrations and Panchayat Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his wife Geeta Dhami, offered prayers to Lord Mahadev during Shravan's third Monday, seeking prosperity for the state. Dhami emphasized prayers for devotees' wishes to be fulfilled through divine blessings and positive energy.

Shravan, one of the most revered months in the Hindu lunar calendar, spans from July 11 to August 9 this year. Each Monday is devoted to Lord Shiva, while Tuesdays honor Goddess Parvati. Highlighting the auspiciousness of the period, Dhami also appealed for participation in the second phase of the state's Panchayat elections.

The ongoing Panchayat elections, organized by the State Election Commission in Uttarakhand, are being conducted in 12 districts, excluding Haridwar. Emphasizing the elections' significance, Dhami noted that panchayats are vital for rural development. He urged all voters, particularly the youth, women, and seniors, to strengthen democracy by voting. The two-phase election process commenced on July 24, with the second phase happening today. Results will be tallied on July 31.

