Parliament in Turmoil Over Bihar SIR and Operation Sindoor Debate

Both houses of the Indian Parliament faced multiple adjournments amid opposition protests demanding discussions on the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor. Calls for decorum were overshadowed by heated exchanges, with Union Ministers urging a respectful dialogue in addressing the needs of national security and electoral fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:07 IST
Oppn causes ruckus in Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Parliament experienced significant disruption on Monday as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice due to vociferous demands by opposition members for discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and the controversial Operation Sindoor.

The Lok Sabha, initially convening at 1 PM, faced protests by opposition MPs criticizing the Bihar SIR, with similar scenes unfolding in the Rajya Sabha at 11 AM. Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu criticized the opposition for not even posing questions during the Question Hour, making his response difficult.

Speaker Om Birla urged members seeking debate to cease disruptive tactics, pointing out the inconsistency in their approach. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called for opposition restraint and respect for India's armed forces, following a deadly attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor retaliation against terrorist infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

