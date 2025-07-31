Left Menu

Indian Refiners Halt Russian Oil Imports Amid Dwindling Discounts and U.S. Warnings

Indian state refiners ceased buying Russian oil as discounts declined and U.S. President Donald Trump issued warnings against purchasing from Moscow. This comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and new EU curbs. Private refiners continue buying under annual deals, while state-owned ones shift to spot markets for alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:21 IST
Indian Refiners Halt Russian Oil Imports Amid Dwindling Discounts and U.S. Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, Indian state refiners have halted their purchases of Russian oil in response to diminishing discounts and geopolitical pressure from the United States. This strategy change aligns with the warnings issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized countries that continue to import Russian oil amidst the Ukraine conflict.

Reliable sources indicate that India's key state oil companies, including Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, and others, have turned away from Russian crude in favor of Middle Eastern and West African alternatives. Meanwhile, private refiners like Reliance Industries maintain their Russian oil imports under existing contracts.

The decision by state refiners reflects broader concerns about potential complications in overseas trade, stemming from new European Union measures and possible U.S. tariffs. As India prepares for Trump's tariff impositions on August 1, the tension between maintaining energy security and adhering to international sanctions looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025