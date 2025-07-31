Left Menu

Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls Published Amid Controversy

The Election Commission of India has released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, distributing both physical and digital copies to political parties across 38 districts. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) revealed significant voter participation but also raised issues including potential exclusions, which are now under Supreme Court review.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India has announced the publication of the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, where both physical and digital versions will be distributed to all recognised political parties in the state's 38 districts. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement, stating that the rolls are set for release on August 1, 2025, as per Para 7(4) of SIR orders.

Commission officials, including Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer and 243 Electoral Registration Officers, are also reaching out for public input. They invite claims and objections from voters and political parties between August 1 and September 1, 2025, to address errors, omissions, or ineligible entries in the draft rolls.

The Commission reported a 91.69% participation rate among Bihar's 7.89 crore registered voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted from June 24 to July 25. The SIR, lauded for its successful mobilization efforts, identified approximately 35 lakh voters as missing or migrated. Amidst concerns over potential voter exclusions, the Supreme Court has scheduled hearings on related pleas for mid-August.

