Cholamandalam Investment Boosts Profits with Strong Financial Growth

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd reported a 21% rise in its quarterly profit, reaching Rs 1,136 crore. The company's total income climbed to Rs 7,331 crore, with expenses rising as well. Despite flat disbursements, assets under management improved by 23%, showcasing robust financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:25 IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL), a key player in the financial services sector, has announced a 21% increase in profit for the June quarter, totaling Rs 1,136 crore. This growth is significant compared to the Rs 942 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

The company, under the aegis of the Murugappa Group, reported a rise in total income to Rs 7,331 crore from Rs 5,828 crore in the previous year, reflecting strong financial performance. However, expenses also grew, reaching Rs 5,801 crore, up from Rs 4,560 crore a year earlier.

In spite of flat disbursements at Rs 24,325 crore, the assets under management surged to Rs 2,07,663 crore, marking a 23% increase. CIFCL's capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.96% as of June 30, 2025, demonstrating the company's compliance with regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

