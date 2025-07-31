Left Menu

France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Dairy Industry Crisis

France is dealing with an outbreak of lumpy skin disease among its cattle, with 51 outbreaks and approximately 1,000 animals culled since June. The disease affects milk production and can lead to economic losses and trade bans. A vaccination campaign is underway to control the spread.

Updated: 31-07-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is grappling with the rapid spread of lumpy skin disease among its cattle population. Since its emergence in late June, 51 outbreaks have been reported, leading to approximately 1,000 animals being culled, according to the farm ministry.

A vaccination campaign launched on July 19 has successfully covered around 100,000 cows across four Alpine departments, including Savoie and Haute-Savoie, areas hit by the outbreaks. The viral illness is transmitted through insect bites, causing blisters on cattle and reducing milk production, though it poses no risk to humans.

The outbreaks have caused economic concern, particularly in regions famed for their cheese production, including Reblochon and Beaufort. The ripple effects of the disease have already impacted events, with a stage of the Tour de France shortened due to the outbreak. Trade restrictions have also been imposed, including a ban on raw milk cheese imports from France by Britain and other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

