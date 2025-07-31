France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Dairy Industry Crisis

France is grappling with the rapid spread of lumpy skin disease among its cattle population. Since its emergence in late June, 51 outbreaks have been reported, leading to approximately 1,000 animals being culled, according to the farm ministry.

A vaccination campaign launched on July 19 has successfully covered around 100,000 cows across four Alpine departments, including Savoie and Haute-Savoie, areas hit by the outbreaks. The viral illness is transmitted through insect bites, causing blisters on cattle and reducing milk production, though it poses no risk to humans.

The outbreaks have caused economic concern, particularly in regions famed for their cheese production, including Reblochon and Beaufort. The ripple effects of the disease have already impacted events, with a stage of the Tour de France shortened due to the outbreak. Trade restrictions have also been imposed, including a ban on raw milk cheese imports from France by Britain and other nations.

