India's DGCA Advances Aviation Training with Multi-Crew Pilot Licence Initiative
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has formed a committee to develop a comprehensive policy framework for the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL), aligning the nation's aviation standards with global practices. The eight-member committee aims to standardize training pathways for cadet pilots targeting airline operations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aligned with international aviation standards, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the formation of a specialized committee. This eight-member group will develop a policy framework to implement the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL) in India, aiming to streamline and standardize pilot training aligned with international standards.
The official order, made public on July 25, 2025, outlines the committee's objective to create a comprehensive regulatory framework. This initiative is designed to ensure safe and standardized training pathways for cadet pilots in accordance with ICAO Annexe 1 and Doc 9868. DGCA's major stakeholders, including leading airlines and Flight Training Organizations (FTOs), are represented in the committee led by Sanjay K Brahmane (JDG).
Empowered to expand its expertise, the committee can enlist additional experts, focusing on diverse areas like regulatory policy development, curriculum planning, and international benchmarking. The committee faces a deadline of three months to present its final report, with possible extensions if deemed necessary by the Chairperson, as per the order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotees Flock to Temples Nationwide for Sawan Shivratri Celebrations
NGT Addresses Environmental Violations by Ghaziabad Industries, Ensures Compliance
Income Tax Employees Gear Up for Nationwide Protest Against CBDT Apathy
Tajikistan Charts Future of Work with ILO-Led Employment Foresight Workshop
Devotees Flock to Shiva Temples for Sawan Shivratri Celebrations