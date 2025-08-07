India's DGCA Advances Aviation Training with Multi-Crew Pilot Licence Initiative

In a significant move aligned with international aviation standards, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the formation of a specialized committee. This eight-member group will develop a policy framework to implement the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL) in India, aiming to streamline and standardize pilot training aligned with international standards.

The official order, made public on July 25, 2025, outlines the committee's objective to create a comprehensive regulatory framework. This initiative is designed to ensure safe and standardized training pathways for cadet pilots in accordance with ICAO Annexe 1 and Doc 9868. DGCA's major stakeholders, including leading airlines and Flight Training Organizations (FTOs), are represented in the committee led by Sanjay K Brahmane (JDG).

Empowered to expand its expertise, the committee can enlist additional experts, focusing on diverse areas like regulatory policy development, curriculum planning, and international benchmarking. The committee faces a deadline of three months to present its final report, with possible extensions if deemed necessary by the Chairperson, as per the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)