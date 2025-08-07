Left Menu

SMFG India Credit Secures Prestigious Global Rating

SMFG India Credit (SMICC), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has been given a 'CareEdge A/Stable' rating by CareEdge Global. This highlights SMICC’s strong creditworthiness and robust operational framework. The rating is supported by its parent company's credit profile and SMICC’s comprehensive product portfolio and strong capitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:42 IST
SMFG India Credit Secures Prestigious Global Rating
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SMFG India Credit (SMICC), a major non-banking financial company, has received a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating of 'CareEdge A/Stable' from CareEdge Global. This rating is two notches above India's sovereign rating, reflecting SMICC's strong financial stability and creditworthiness.

The rating underscores the strength of SMFG's complete ownership of SMICC, with the company's ongoing operations concentrated solely in the Indian market. The international recognition signifies SMICC's growing impact, its range of financial products across regions, and its efficient risk management strategies.

SMICC's strong capitalization, buoyed by regular capital infusions from SMFG, supports a diverse funding base, a skilled leadership team, and sound liquidity. SMICC, alongside its subsidiary SMFG Grihashakti, offers expansive lending solutions to underserved segments, contributing to the company's robust presence in the retail credit sector in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025