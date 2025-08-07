Left Menu

Goa Enforces Stricter Laws to Curb Nuisance in Tourism Hotspots

The Goa government has introduced an amendment to tackle unauthorized practices and public decorum violations in tourist areas. The new law expands the definition of nuisance, imposes heavier fines, and aims to preserve Goa's reputation as a top-tier tourism destination through more stringent regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:10 IST
Goa Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte ( File Photo/@RohanKhaunte). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move to safeguard its tourism sector, the Goa government has endorsed amendments to the Goa Tourist Places Bill. Minister for Tourism, Rohan A Khaunte, emphasized that these changes are crucial for addressing unauthorized activities and violations of public decorum that have burgeoned alongside the rapid tourist influx.

The Minister argued that the legal amendments would provide a structured framework to tackle nuisances at tourist locales, hence maintaining Goa's esteemed reputation as a responsible tourism destination. Tourism Director, Kedar Naik, clarified that the amendment's intent is to ensure tourists behave appropriately and that definitions of 'nuisance' have been broadened significantly.

New measures include a stiffer fine, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh, for offences like littering, illegal hawking, and unauthorized boating. Through these strong legislations, Goa seeks not only to uphold public order but also to enrich the experiences of both tourists and locals while promoting sustainable practices in the state's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

