Devastation in Dharali: Uttarakhand Battles Aftermath of Flash Floods

In a heart-wrenching revelation, BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat has described the severe devastation caused by flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Dharali village, one of the regions worst affected, stands completely vacated, with seven of its residents reported missing. Rawat provided this grim update while speaking to ANI.

As the exodus continues, pilgrims stranded in Gangotri and Harsil are being airlifted to Dehradun airport. The flash floods, sparked by cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top, claimed the lives of three civilians and left over 50 missing. The natural disaster has wreaked havoc, sweeping away homes and infrastructure.

A massive rescue operation involves the Indian Army, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, and local volunteers. Unfortunately, an Army officer and eight personnel remain unaccounted for. Of the 274 evacuees, more than 130 are from Gujarat. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has pledged full support to the ongoing efforts.

