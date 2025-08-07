Left Menu

Devastation in Dharali: Uttarakhand Battles Aftermath of Flash Floods

BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat reveals the dire situation in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, following severe flash floods. With Dharlai village vacated and many missing, efforts are underway to rescue and assist stranded pilgrims. The Indian Army and rescue teams are working tirelessly to provide aid and evacuate individuals to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:15 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament from Haridwar, Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching revelation, BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat has described the severe devastation caused by flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Dharali village, one of the regions worst affected, stands completely vacated, with seven of its residents reported missing. Rawat provided this grim update while speaking to ANI.

As the exodus continues, pilgrims stranded in Gangotri and Harsil are being airlifted to Dehradun airport. The flash floods, sparked by cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top, claimed the lives of three civilians and left over 50 missing. The natural disaster has wreaked havoc, sweeping away homes and infrastructure.

A massive rescue operation involves the Indian Army, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, and local volunteers. Unfortunately, an Army officer and eight personnel remain unaccounted for. Of the 274 evacuees, more than 130 are from Gujarat. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has pledged full support to the ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

