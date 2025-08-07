Left Menu

BJP's Kiran Choudhry Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Rigging Claims

BJP MP Kiran Choudhry criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleging 'vote theft' by the Election Commission. She suggested Congress's losses stem from nepotism, not BJP interference. Gandhi accused the Election Commission of colluding with BJP and failing democracy. ECI refuted Gandhi's claims, noting his non-response to their inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:41 IST
BJP's Kiran Choudhry Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Rigging Claims
BJP MP Kiran Choudhry (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp counter to Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral malpractice, BJP MP Kiran Choudhry has defended the Election Commission of India's integrity, attributing Congress's electoral defeats to internal nepotism rather than external interference by the BJP.

Choudhry emphasized Congress's tendency to place blame externally, undermining the independent status of the ECI. This comes after Gandhi claimed ECI collusion with BJP facilitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election.

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of assisting BJP in undermining India's electoral system and alleged evidence tampering. Meanwhile, ECI challenged these claims, highlighting Gandhi's failure to engage with their prior invitations to discuss purported election rigging allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025