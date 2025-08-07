BJP's Kiran Choudhry Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Rigging Claims
BJP MP Kiran Choudhry criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleging 'vote theft' by the Election Commission. She suggested Congress's losses stem from nepotism, not BJP interference. Gandhi accused the Election Commission of colluding with BJP and failing democracy. ECI refuted Gandhi's claims, noting his non-response to their inquiry.
In a sharp counter to Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral malpractice, BJP MP Kiran Choudhry has defended the Election Commission of India's integrity, attributing Congress's electoral defeats to internal nepotism rather than external interference by the BJP.
Choudhry emphasized Congress's tendency to place blame externally, undermining the independent status of the ECI. This comes after Gandhi claimed ECI collusion with BJP facilitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election.
Gandhi accused the Election Commission of assisting BJP in undermining India's electoral system and alleged evidence tampering. Meanwhile, ECI challenged these claims, highlighting Gandhi's failure to engage with their prior invitations to discuss purported election rigging allegations.
