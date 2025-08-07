BJP's Kiran Choudhry Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Rigging Claims

In a sharp counter to Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral malpractice, BJP MP Kiran Choudhry has defended the Election Commission of India's integrity, attributing Congress's electoral defeats to internal nepotism rather than external interference by the BJP.

Choudhry emphasized Congress's tendency to place blame externally, undermining the independent status of the ECI. This comes after Gandhi claimed ECI collusion with BJP facilitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election.

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of assisting BJP in undermining India's electoral system and alleged evidence tampering. Meanwhile, ECI challenged these claims, highlighting Gandhi's failure to engage with their prior invitations to discuss purported election rigging allegations.

