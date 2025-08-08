Left Menu

ECI Debunks E-Voter Rolls Removal Allegations as Fake News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly denied claims circulating on social media that it removed e-voter rolls of various states from its website, labeling them as 'fake news.' This controversy follows Rahul Gandhi's assertions of electoral manipulation to benefit the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted allegations circulating on social media, claiming that the polling body removed e-voter rolls from its website. In a post on X, the ECI clarified these claims as 'fake news' and assured that electoral rolls for all 36 States and Union Territories remain accessible online.

These allegations emerged following a press conference by Rahul Gandhi on August 7, during which he accused the ECI of orchestrating the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in favor of the BJP. Gandhi cited discrepancies in the election results, particularly in Karnataka, where he alleged vote manipulation led to unexpected Congress losses.

Gandhi alleged that in the Mahadevapura constituency, Congress votes were manipulated, leading to a 'vote chori' of 1,00,250 votes. He claimed duplicated voters, fake addresses, and unaccounted bulk voters contributed to these discrepancies. The Congress leader pointed out seven unexpected losses, raising concerns about the credibility of the electoral process under the ECI's watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

