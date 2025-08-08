India Strengthens Global Ties for Security and Trade Amid Emerging Threats

In a detailed statement on Thursday, Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh announced India's strategic engagement with global partners to enhance national security through various agreements, including intelligence-sharing. These initiatives are part of a concerted effort to address emerging threats and strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

Minister Singh responded to inquiries from Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal by confirming that the Ministry is actively conducting Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings. These meetings often discuss proposals for intelligence-sharing agreements, underscoring India's commitment to global security collaboration.

Highlighting international diplomacy, Seven all-party delegations have visited 33 countries to underscore India's firm stance against terrorism. These delegations engaged in meaningful discussions with influential figures across various sectors while briefing them on issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and the history of terrorism impacting India.

Additionally, Singh reported ongoing discussions with China aimed at resuming border trade through the Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La passes. Trade at these points had been halted since the COVID-19 pandemic's onset, and efforts are underway to restore these economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)