Stock Market Climbs as Tech Giants Shine Despite Trade Tensions

Stocks experienced a rise on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 increasing by 0.6% and the Dow Jones by 0.4%. Gilead Sciences led gains with strong financial results, while technology companies like Nvidia and Microsoft drove market momentum. Trade policy uncertainties and interest rates remain central concerns.

Newyork | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:09 IST
Wall Street experienced a boost as stocks rose in morning trading, putting the market on course for its third gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose by 0.6%, edging closer to its record, while the Dow Jones climbed 188 points. The Nasdaq reached a new all-time high, bolstered by major gains from Gilead Sciences, which jumped 8.4% following outstanding financial results.

Expedia Group also made significant strides, gaining 6.6% after reporting positive numbers. Technology companies, with their large market valuations, played a crucial role in the market's upward movement. Notable performers included Nvidia and Microsoft, both witnessing increases in their stock values.

The week's trading was dominated by concerns about President Donald Trump's trade war and its implications for the US economy, alongside the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates. Meanwhile, Treasury yields saw a slight increase, and Asian markets closed mostly lower except for Tokyo, where the Nikkei rose by 1.9%.

