Pune's Policing Revolution: CM Fadnavis Unveils Modernization Blueprint

In a significant move to modernize Pune's law enforcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated multiple critical infrastructure and surveillance ventures within the Pune City Police Commissionerate. Key developments include the launch of an advanced integrated command and control center, and the groundwork for new police stations.

Fadnavis revealed plans for five additional police stations in Lohgaon, Laxminagar, Narhe, Manjri, and Yewalewadi, alongside the recruitment of 1,000 new personnel. He noted this marked the first structural police reform in six decades, emphasizing the setup of specialized units like Narcotics and Forensics, underscoring the government's dedication to police modernization.

As part of the event, Pune's new High-Tech Surveillance and Command center, 'Drishti,' was unveiled, described by Fadnavis as a top-tier CCTV surveillance system enabling real-time crime and traffic monitoring. The comprehensive network of 2,800 CCTV cameras will integrate with emerging technologies like AI for traffic management across critical regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)