Azerbaijan and Armenia: A U.S.-Brokered Peace Agreement Shaping the South Caucasus Future
Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement to enhance bilateral economic ties after decades of conflict. The accord, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, includes strategic energy cooperation and aims to normalize relations. This marks a significant diplomatic success for the Trump administration in a region influenced by Russia.
Azerbaijan and Armenia, long-standing adversaries, have forged a peace agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. The accord aims to strengthen economic relations and develop strategic infrastructure, marking a major diplomatic milestone for the Trump administration.
The peace agreement involves U.S. development rights to a strategic transit corridor in the South Caucasus. This corridor is expected to bolster exports of energy and resources, fostering new opportunities for regional cooperation.
President Trump has positioned this deal as a testament to his commitment to global peace, highlighting previous diplomatic successes in other longstanding conflicts, though challenges remain unresolved in Ukraine and the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
