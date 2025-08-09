Saree Fencing Protest: Thamarassery Rises Against Wildlife Attacks
Residents of Thamarassery staged a saree fencing protest against the Kerala government's failure to prevent wildlife attacks. Led by Bishop Remigiose Inchinaniyil, the protest called for immediate action and threatened further non-cooperation if the issue persists. Inchinaniyil also criticized the central government's treatment of Christian minorities.
Residents of Thamarassery took to the streets on Saturday, participating in a unique 'saree fencing' protest aimed at highlighting the Kerala government's failure to thwart wildlife attacks in populated areas.
The demonstration, organized by the Catholic Congress and spearheaded by Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchinaniyil, saw hundreds joining in to symbolically use sarees as fencing during their march to the local Forest range office.
Bishop Inchinaniyil warned of a potential 'non-cooperation movement' if the government does not address the public's safety concerns. Additionally, he criticized the central government's passive stance on ongoing attacks against Christian minorities, questioning the denial of constitutional rights to the community.
