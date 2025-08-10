Red Shield Gunners Forge Brotherhood with Agartala's Youth on Raksha Bandhan

At the Agartala Military Station, the Red Shield Gunners celebrated Raksha Bandhan with local schoolchildren, reinforcing the festival's lasting themes of protection and unity. The event, set in Bhagat Singh Auditorium, involved young girls tying rakhis onto soldiers' wrists, signifying a brotherhood deeply woven into Tripura's cultural heritage.

While the festival is nationally observed, it holds special significance in Tripura, resonating with the state's traditions of camaraderie and communal solidarity among its diverse tribal populations. Students expressed heartfelt thanks, describing soldiers as protective 'brothers' dedicated to securing India's borders.

In return, the soldiers gave gifts, reiterating their commitment to the safety and well-being of Tripura and the country. The celebration highlighted the strong cultural connection between the armed forces and the community, emphasizing mutual protection, respect, and trust. The event also mirrored the nationwide Raksha Bandhan celebrations on August 9.

