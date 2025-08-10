Parthenium-Free Pobitora: A Step Towards Sanctuary's Revival
The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam began a three-day campaign against invasive Parthenium grass. Forest staff cleared 5.2 hectares, promoting a healthier environment for rhinos. On August 10, collaboration with local groups will further the eradication efforts, aiming to enhance the habitat's ecosystem.
In a significant conservation effort, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam has launched a three-day campaign to combat Parthenium, an invasive weed. The initiative kicked off on Saturday with around 5.2 hectares of the sanctuary being cleared by dedicated forest staff.
Under the leadership of Range Officer Pranjal Baruah, approximately 40 forest personnel engaged in intense six-hour efforts to remove the Invasive Alien Species (IAS). Special measures were taken to protect the team from potential allergies caused by Parthenium.
On August 10, a focused drive is scheduled to target the Tamuliduva area, involving members of EDCs and the Pobitora Jeep Safari Association. The weed eradication is part of a larger strategy to improve habitats for rhinos and other wildlife by enhancing soil moisture and supporting ecosystem capacity.
