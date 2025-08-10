Left Menu

PM Modi Launches Vande Bharat Trains and Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains and the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro. These initiatives are part of the Indian government's efforts to enhance train travel and metro services, impacting over eight lakh residents in Bengaluru and boosting connectivity across the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station. These new routes connect Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune, marking a significant expansion in India's premium train services.

The launch signifies the central government's commitment to rejuvenating Indian Railways, aiming to provide passengers with a world-class travel experience. Additionally, PM Modi is set to inaugurate Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line, extending from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra, as part of Metro Phase-2. The Yellow Line spans over 19 km with 16 stations, at a cost of around Rs 7,160 crore.

The operational span of Bengaluru's metro will grow to over 96 km with this new addition, catering to a diverse demographic. PM Modi will also lay the foundation for the Metro Phase-3 project, costing over Rs 15,610 crore, expected to stretch over 44 km with 31 stations. The expansion addresses Bengaluru's evolving transit demands, and PM Modi's public address further underscores these developmental strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

