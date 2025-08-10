Vande Bharat Express: Linking Maharashtra in Celebration
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the launch of the Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Pune as a triumph for the state. The train, extending 881 kilometers, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Modi also launched trains in Karnataka and expanded the Bangalore Metro network, emphasizing infrastructure progress.
- Country:
- India
In a significant infrastructure milestone, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Pune a triumph for the state. Fadnavis highlighted the state's request to the Railway Minister, subsequently approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facilitating this 881-kilometer express journey.
Prime Minister Modi's involvement didn't stop there. On Sunday, he flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station. These trains connect Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur to Pune, reinforcing the government's commitment to modernize Indian railways for enhanced travel experiences.
Continuing his infrastructure spree, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro, stretching over 19 km with 16 stops. This initiative, worth Rs 7,160 crore, will expand Bengaluru's metro network to over 96 km. Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation for the Phase-3 expansion and address a public gathering in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mhadei row: Goa CM asks Karnataka govt to follow cooperative federalism
Karnataka Deputy CM Denies Allegations Involving Congress Leader
Congress party divided Bengaluru for electoral gains: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka
Mahadayi River Dispute Intensifies Between Karnataka and Goa
Karnataka's Fertilizer Fiasco: BJP Blames Congress Amidst Farmer Unrest