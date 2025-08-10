Uttarkashi District Administration's Swift Response in Crisis Management

In response to the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil, the Uttarkashi district administration, under the leadership of District Magistrate Prashant Arya, is making every effort to support affected families. Arya is actively coordinating relief measures and motivating residents amidst the crisis.

Relief and rescue operations have been expedited, with primary focus on restoring essential services such as electricity, water supply, road access, and network connectivity. For the past six days, officials have been working tirelessly to ensure the safe evacuation of residents to relief camps, which are well-stocked with food, drinking water, and healthcare services.

The District Magistrate is personally monitoring operations, ensuring swift and safe transport of affected residents to secure locations. In a statement, Arya assured complete support from the government and administration, emphasizing their commitment to assist victims and restore normalcy promptly. The administration has urged affected people to maintain contact for any essential needs.

District Information Officer confirmed that healthcare services and water supply have been effectively arranged in the affected areas. The electricity supply has been restored partially in regions including Harshil, Mukhwa, and Dharali, underscoring their dedication to resolving issues promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)