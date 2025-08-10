Left Menu

Raisen's Rail Coach Factory: A Catalyst for New Job Opportunities

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed gratitude to the central authorities during the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of a Rs 1,800-crore Rail Coach Factory in Raisen. The facility aims to manufacture metro and Vande Bharat coaches, creating significant employment. The first manufacturing unit for rail coaches in Madhya Pradesh marks the beginning of a new industrial era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:39 IST
Raisen's Rail Coach Factory: A Catalyst for New Job Opportunities
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his gratitude to the Central Government and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of a new Rs 1,800-crore Rail Coach Factory in Raisen. This facility, designed to produce metro, Vande Bharat, and other rail coaches, is expected to significantly boost employment in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the inaugural event at BEML Rail Hub, laid the foundation for what is being heralded as the 'Greenfield Rail Coach Manufacturing Centre' at Raisen's Dussehra Ground. This marks a pivotal development in the local manufacturing landscape.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of the factory, calling it a landmark achievement for the state. He noted that this is the inaugural rail coach manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh, providing around 2,000 job opportunities. Moreover, the production of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro train coaches will position the state as a key player in the rail industry, also benefiting auxiliary industries in Raisen and Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025