Raisen's Rail Coach Factory: A Catalyst for New Job Opportunities
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed gratitude to the central authorities during the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of a Rs 1,800-crore Rail Coach Factory in Raisen. The facility aims to manufacture metro and Vande Bharat coaches, creating significant employment. The first manufacturing unit for rail coaches in Madhya Pradesh marks the beginning of a new industrial era.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his gratitude to the Central Government and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of a new Rs 1,800-crore Rail Coach Factory in Raisen. This facility, designed to produce metro, Vande Bharat, and other rail coaches, is expected to significantly boost employment in the region.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the inaugural event at BEML Rail Hub, laid the foundation for what is being heralded as the 'Greenfield Rail Coach Manufacturing Centre' at Raisen's Dussehra Ground. This marks a pivotal development in the local manufacturing landscape.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of the factory, calling it a landmark achievement for the state. He noted that this is the inaugural rail coach manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh, providing around 2,000 job opportunities. Moreover, the production of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro train coaches will position the state as a key player in the rail industry, also benefiting auxiliary industries in Raisen and Bhopal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Four members of family commit suicide by consuming poison in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.
Allegations of Corruption in Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment Drive
Unraveling the Organic Cotton Scam in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Police Shake-up Amid Rajput Protests
Madhya Pradesh's Tourism Boom: A New Era for Vindhya