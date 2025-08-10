Raisen's Rail Coach Factory: A Catalyst for New Job Opportunities

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his gratitude to the Central Government and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of a new Rs 1,800-crore Rail Coach Factory in Raisen. This facility, designed to produce metro, Vande Bharat, and other rail coaches, is expected to significantly boost employment in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the inaugural event at BEML Rail Hub, laid the foundation for what is being heralded as the 'Greenfield Rail Coach Manufacturing Centre' at Raisen's Dussehra Ground. This marks a pivotal development in the local manufacturing landscape.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of the factory, calling it a landmark achievement for the state. He noted that this is the inaugural rail coach manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh, providing around 2,000 job opportunities. Moreover, the production of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro train coaches will position the state as a key player in the rail industry, also benefiting auxiliary industries in Raisen and Bhopal.

