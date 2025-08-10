Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Criticizes Central Funding for Bengaluru Metro

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticized the disproportionate funding from the central government for Bengaluru's Metro Yellow Line, inaugurated by PM Modi. Shivakumar highlighted state's 80% contribution versus the central 20%, urging more central support for Bengaluru, a major economic hub, stressing development over politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:29 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar openly criticized what he perceives as inadequate financial support from the Union government for the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing media personnel in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar asserted that the state government had shouldered 80% of the project's costs compared to the central government's contribution of only 20%, with some areas receiving as little as 11%.

'I urge Prime Minister Modi to allocate at least Rs 1 lakh crore in grants to Bengaluru,' Shivakumar stated, emphasizing the city's economic importance as India's second-highest tax-paying city. Highlighting the gap in central support, he lamented that, unlike Ahmedabad, which receives a 20% tax share, Bengaluru only gets 10%. He appealed to treat Bengaluru on par with other major Indian cities and to see it as the nation's capital in terms of development support.

Shivakumar also rebuked BJP leaders for neglecting Bengaluru, accusing them of failing to bring funds and cooperation. He praised conglomerates like Infosys and Biocon for their contributions to the Metro project. Highlighting ongoing development in the IT sector, he cited the creation of 1 lakh jobs annually in Bangalore, urging the focus to remain on benefiting the city's infrastructure and economy rather than politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

