Operation Sindoor: Pioneering Tri-Services Synergy and Modern Logistics in Defence

Operation Sindoor exemplifies tri-services synergy, emphasizing ongoing reforms and adaptability to tackle evolving security challenges. General Anil Chauhan highlights steps toward theaterisation and modern logistics integration, underscoring the importance of joint capability and coordination for future military effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:41 IST
Operation Sindoor: Pioneering Tri-Services Synergy and Modern Logistics in Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor as a symbol of tri-services synergy, emphasizing the need for ongoing reforms and flexibility in tackling modern security challenges.

Addressing the College of Defence Management, General Chauhan outlined a strategic roadmap for theater commands to boost joint military capabilities.

The 'Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics' was unveiled, marking a crucial step in modernizing logistics systems. This move aims to ensure the armed forces are equipped and ready to face future challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

