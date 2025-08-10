Operation Sindoor: Pioneering Tri-Services Synergy and Modern Logistics in Defence

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor as a symbol of tri-services synergy, emphasizing the need for ongoing reforms and flexibility in tackling modern security challenges.

Addressing the College of Defence Management, General Chauhan outlined a strategic roadmap for theater commands to boost joint military capabilities.

The 'Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics' was unveiled, marking a crucial step in modernizing logistics systems. This move aims to ensure the armed forces are equipped and ready to face future challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)