Election Irregularities Allegations Stir Political Tension
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey accuses the Election Commission of possible irregularities following claims by NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar of offers to secure Assembly seats. Dubey emphasizes questioning the institution, not BJP, seeking the resignation of the chief election commissioner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Allegations of possible irregularities in the Election Commission have surfaced after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey highlighted NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent remarks.
Dubey on Sunday expressed concerns over offers reportedly made to Pawar to secure Assembly seats, claims that have stirred political tension.
Despite raising questions solely about the Election Commission, Dubey noted the BJP's irritation, maintaining the call for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: BJP appoints Naveen Jaiswal as its chief whip in assembly
Cong won't be scared of BJP's intimidation, says Pilot as he meets Baghel's jailed son
BJP alleges religious agenda behind renaming of Atal Mohalla clinics in Jharkhand
Gujarat Cong camp: Rahul blames 'biased umpire' EC for poll defeats; slams BJP-RSS 'control'
Thousands rally in Malaysia to call for PM Anwar's resignation