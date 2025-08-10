Left Menu

Election Irregularities Allegations Stir Political Tension

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey accuses the Election Commission of possible irregularities following claims by NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar of offers to secure Assembly seats. Dubey emphasizes questioning the institution, not BJP, seeking the resignation of the chief election commissioner.

10-08-2025
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Allegations of possible irregularities in the Election Commission have surfaced after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey highlighted NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent remarks.

Dubey on Sunday expressed concerns over offers reportedly made to Pawar to secure Assembly seats, claims that have stirred political tension.

Despite raising questions solely about the Election Commission, Dubey noted the BJP's irritation, maintaining the call for the chief election commissioner's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

