IndusInd Bank Charts Path to Recovery with New Leadership

IndusInd Bank is focusing on retail liabilities and MSME asset growth as part of recovery efforts, according to Chairman Sunil Mehta. The bank has faced significant challenges following past financial missteps and frauds.

In FY25, the bank recognized losses due to accounting errors and incorrect loan classifications, prompting decisive management actions. With ethics and transparency as guiding principles, the bank aims for a robust turnaround.

The recent appointment of Rajiv Anand as CEO marks a leadership change aimed at strengthening governance. The bank remains committed to transparently addressing financial discrepancies and ensuring sustainable growth.

