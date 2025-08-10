Karnataka CEO Demands Evidence from Rahul Gandhi over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

In a developing political controversy, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has formally requested Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit pertinent documents concerning his allegations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission of India. The demand arises following Gandhi's press conference on August 7, where he asserted that a purported voter, Shakun Rani, voted twice based on Election Commission records.

The claim quickly came under scrutiny as preliminary investigations by the polling body showed that Shakun Rani denied voting more than once. Furthermore, the contentious document displayed by Gandhi was reportedly not issued by the polling officer, casting doubts over its authenticity.

As the Karnataka CEO seeks further clarification and evidence from Gandhi, the Election Commission insists on either a formal declaration supporting his claims or a public apology. This situation intensifies scrutiny on the allegations and challenges the narrative surrounding the electoral integrity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)