Rains Wreak Havoc: Himachal's Monsoon Mayhem

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating monsoon season that has claimed 224 lives, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 116 fatalities resulted from rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 108 deaths were attributed to road accidents.

The SDMA's report details catastrophic losses amounting to an estimated Rs 1,98,923.75 lakh. The monsoon has severely impacted public and private properties, agriculture, horticulture, and essential infrastructure across the state. Authorities continue with rescue and relief operations in the worst-hit districts.

Infrastructure has taken a significant hit, with 896 homes destroyed, along with damage to 619 km of PWD roads and 926 km of Jal Shakti water schemes. Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths and road accident fatalities. The SDMA advises residents to avoid travel in vulnerable areas.

