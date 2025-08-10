Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Roads, Power, Water Severely Affected

Himachal Pradesh faces severe monsoon disruptions, with blocked roads, power outages, and water supply issues affecting daily life. Over 200 deaths have been reported, and major restoration work is underway. Authorities urge caution and advise against unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:19 IST
Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Roads, Power, Water Severely Affected
A view of an area affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Mandi. (File Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe monsoon, causing widespread disruption to roads, power, and water supplies. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 359 roads are blocked, including a national highway, and 132 electricity transformers are down. Over 520 water supply schemes are affected, further complicating the situation.

The relentless rains have claimed 224 lives, with 116 fatalities linked to incidents like landslides, flash floods, and collapsing homes, and 108 from road accidents. The SDMA emphasizes the need for restoration efforts, while specific districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra face the brunt of the damages.

Electricity and water supply disruptions are significant, with Kullu having the most water scheme failures and power cuts. Despite these challenges, major dams in the region remain within safe operational limits, reports indicate. Residents are urged to heed official advisories to ensure safety during rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

