Rapid Rescue: Shimla Police Quick to Solve Students' Kidnapping

In a dramatic rescue operation, Shimla District Police successfully located and recovered three abducted students from Bishop Cotton School within a mere 12 hours, ensuring their safety and arresting the suspect involved—a 45-year-old man.

The alarm was raised on Saturday evening when it was reported that three Class 6 students had failed to return from a sanctioned outing. The police launched a highly coordinated operation, swiftly locating the children in Kokunala village, Kotkhai. Superintendent of Shimla Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed the children were unharmed and had undergone medical examinations.

Gandhi praised the police force's alert response, highlighting the use of CCTV footage and cyber investigation methods in tracing the suspect's vehicle to Chaithila village. The suspect has been detained, and the investigation remains active as authorities explore all possible motives behind the kidnapping.

In light of this incident, the district administration plans to enhance school safety protocols. Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, commended the exemplary police work and emphasized the rarity of such incidents in the usually peaceful region of Himachal Pradesh.

Efforts will be intensified to review school activity calendars and improve safety practices. Meanwhile, the police investigation continues, as schools and parents are urged to remain vigilant.