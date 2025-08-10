Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Governance in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Assembly has embraced AI technology to enhance governance and transparency. The initiative includes AI-powered cameras for monitoring MLA activities. During a special session in Lucknow, experts highlighted AI's potential benefits, with government officials and ministers voicing support for technological advancements aimed at future-proofing the state's governance structure.

AI training session in UP Assembly.
In a move hailed as a significant technological stride, the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly organized a specialized training session aimed at equipping MLAs with knowledge about artificial intelligence (AI). Held in Lucknow, the session titled 'Empowering Public Representatives: Strengthening Communication and Governance through AI' focused on streamlining processes via digital transformation.

The session saw participation from notable figures, including Congress MLA Aradhana Misra-Mona and prominent professors from IIT Kanpur. Highlighting the importance of AI, Misra-Mona praised the state's digital evolution and emphasized AI's growing role across various sectors. 'This will simplify operations, especially for public representatives,' she asserted.

In line with the state's vision for 2047, UP Minister Asim Arun expressed confidence that AI would elevate legislative proceedings to new heights, aiding development efforts. The assembly's commitment to innovation extends to AI cameras that will scrutinize MLA activities, promising enhanced transparency and governance insights.

